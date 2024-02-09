Wells, Jakimovski lead Washington State past Oregon State 64-58

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jaylen Wells hit six straight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 24 points, Andrej Jakimovski hit two of his five 3-pointers down the stretch and Washington State beat Oregon State 64-58. Wells made 9 of 15 shots, missed just twice from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds for the Cougars (17-6, 8-4 Pac-12 Conference), who have won four in a row and seven of eight. Jakimovski made 5 of 9 from distance with two coming over a 47-second span late in the game. Jordan Pope led the Beavers (11-12, 3-9) with 12 points, but he was held scoreless in the second half until a late 3-pointer. WSU coach Kyle Smith picked up his 250th career win, the last 86 with the Cougars.

