Wells has 30 points and 10 rebounds; McNeese beats Michigan 87-76 for 1st win over Big Ten opponent

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Shahada Wells had 30 points, a career-high 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals to help McNeese beat Michigan 87-76, the Cowboys first win over a Big Ten school in program history in 10 tries. McNeese, which has won six games in a row, is off to its best start since the 1972-73 team also started 11-2, committed a season-low four turnovers. DJ Richards hit four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for the Cowboys. Terrance Williams II led Michigan with 20 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.