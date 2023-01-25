Well-traveled Jurkovec happy to come home to Pittsburgh

By WILL GRAVES The Associated Press
University of Pittsburgh quarterback Phil Jurkovec is introduced during an NCAA college football news conference in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. The well-traveled quarterback is returning to his hometown to play for Pat Narduzzi at Pitt after stops at Notre Dame and Boston College. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former Notre Dame and Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec has come home to Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh native transferred to the Panthers in December after spending the last three years with the Eagles. Jurkovec says he wants to help Pitt take another step forward after winning a combined 20 games over the last two seasons. Jurkovec is one of three high-profile transfers with Pittsburgh ties who joined the Panthers in the transfer portal. Running back Derrick Davis came over from LSU and safety Donovan McMillon transferred from Florida. Both are from Western Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.