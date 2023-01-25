Well-traveled Jurkovec happy to come home to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former Notre Dame and Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec has come home to Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh native transferred to the Panthers in December after spending the last three years with the Eagles. Jurkovec says he wants to help Pitt take another step forward after winning a combined 20 games over the last two seasons. Jurkovec is one of three high-profile transfers with Pittsburgh ties who joined the Panthers in the transfer portal. Running back Derrick Davis came over from LSU and safety Donovan McMillon transferred from Florida. Both are from Western Pennsylvania.

