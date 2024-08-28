Well-traveled catcher Christian Bethancourt thought he had run out of chances. Then the Cubs called

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Well-traveled catcher Christian Bethancourt is having a moment with the Chicago Cubs. The 32-year-old drove in a career-high seven runs in a 14-10 victory over Pittsburgh that completed a three-game sweep. Bethancourt is hitting .423 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 11 games with Chicago, which signed him to a minor league deal in early July. The Cubs are Bethancourt’s sixth major league team. He’s played in South Korea, Panama and the Dominican Republic along the way. Bethancourt says he knows this might be his last chance, so he wants to make the most of it.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.