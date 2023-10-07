Well-rested Aces and Liberty set to begin WNBA Finals, expect more competitive games

By DOUG FEINBERG The Associated Press
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal series Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

After having a week off after their semifinals series, Las Vegas and New York are set for the WNBA Finals with Game 1 on Sunday afternoon. There’s been a lot of hype around the two teams since the season began with both expected to be playing for the championship. There four regular season meetings, which were split 2-2, and the Commissioner’s Cup championship game weren’t competitive with the closest game being decided by nine points. Players on both sides expect the WNBA Finals to be a lot more competitive.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.