Well-rested Aces and Liberty set to begin WNBA Finals, expect more competitive games

After having a week off after their semifinals series, Las Vegas and New York are set for the WNBA Finals with Game 1 on Sunday afternoon. There’s been a lot of hype around the two teams since the season began with both expected to be playing for the championship. There four regular season meetings, which were split 2-2, and the Commissioner’s Cup championship game weren’t competitive with the closest game being decided by nine points. Players on both sides expect the WNBA Finals to be a lot more competitive.

