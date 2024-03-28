Welcome to ‘Dru-quesne.’ Duquesne promotes Dru Joyce to take over after Keith Dambrot’s retirement

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Duquesne didn’t look far to replace retired head coach Keith Dambrot. The Dukes have promoted assistant Dru Joyce to take over for Dambrot. Dambrot stepped down after leading the Dukes to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1977. Joyce spent the last two seasons sitting next to Dambrot on the Duquesne bench. The Dukes have a 45-25 record over that span, including a 25-12 record this season. NBA star LeBron James gave Joyce, a high school teammate and longtime friend, an endorsement. James said he’s proud of Joyce, who says he’s been wanting to be a Division I coach since he was a teenager.

