Welcome, newcomers: Soto, Burnes and Chapman have made strong impressions after switching teams

The New York Yankees opened 2024 with a four-game sweep at Houston, and their new star outfielder made big plays the whole way. Juan Soto threw the tying run out at the plate in the ninth inning of the opener. He had three hits and a bases-loaded walk the following day. Then he homered Saturday night. In the finale, Soto had three more hits, including a two-out RBI single in the top of the ninth that lifted New York to a 4-3 win. Baltimore pitcher Corbin Burnes and San Francisco infielder Matt Chapman are a couple others who made good first impressions with new teams this week.

