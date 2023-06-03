Weisner, Hudepohl lead Charlotte to 9-2 victory over Lipscomb at Clemson Regional

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Eli Weisner belted a three-run, pinch-hit home run to get the offense started, Wyatt Hudepohl struck out 11 batters in eight innings, and Charlotte cruised past Lipscomb 9-2 in an elimination game at the Clemson Regional. Pinch-hitting for Spencer Nolan, Weisner hit a three-run home run and two batters later Jack Dragum followed with a two-run shot in the 49ers’ five-run fourth inning that gave them a 5-2 lead. Charlotte added three runs in the seventh on a sac fly, a wild pitch and a solo home run by Brandon Stahlman, who also had an RBI-single in the eighth.

