Weinberg helps the US beat Australia 11-10 in the men’s water polo quarters at the Paris Olympics

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Adrian Weinberg made two blocks in a penalty shootout to help the United States beat Australia 11-10 in the quarterfinals of the men’s water polo tournament at the Paris Olympics. Hannes Daube and Alex Bowen each scored two goals in regulation as the U.S. reached the semifinals at the Olympics for the first time since 2008. Daube and Bowen also converted their penalty shots in the tiebreaker. It was the third straight win for the U.S., which will play Serbia on Friday. Serbia is trying to become the third men’s team to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals. Croatia will face Hungary in the other semifinal.

