Weigman throws for 337 yards as Texas A&M routs Louisiana-Monroe 47-3

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Conner Weigman threw for 337 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score in less than three quarters to lead Texas A&M to a 47-3 rout of Louisiana-Monroe. Texas A&M (2-1) easily handled Louisiana-Monroe (2-1), which plays in the Sun Belt conference, to bounce back after dropping out of the top 25 following a 48-33 loss at Miami last week. Both of Weigman’s touchdowns came in the first half as A&M built a 27-3 lead after the kickoff was delayed by an hour due to lightning in the area.

