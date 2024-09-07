Weigman throws 2 TD passes, Moss runs for 2 scores before halftime and A&M routs McNeese State 52-10

By KRISTIE RIEKEN The Associated Press
Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman (15) scrambles out of the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game against McNeese State, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sam Craft]

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Conner Weigman threw two touchdown passes and Le’Veon Moss ran for two more scores before halftime as Texas A&M built a huge lead and rolled to a 52-10 win over McNeese State. Texas A&M scored touchdowns on its first five possessions to race out to a 35-0 advantage. Moss had 2- and 6-yard scoring runs and Amari Daniels added a 2-yard TD scamper to make it 21-0 early in the second quarter. Weigman then threw touchdown passes of 15 and 3 yards to extend the lead to 35-0 with 4 ½ minutes remaining before halftime.

