Weigman throws 2 TD passes, Moss runs for 2 scores before halftime and A&M routs McNeese State 52-10

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Conner Weigman threw two touchdown passes and Le’Veon Moss ran for two more scores before halftime as Texas A&M built a huge lead and rolled to a 52-10 win over McNeese State. Texas A&M scored touchdowns on its first five possessions to race out to a 35-0 advantage. Moss had 2- and 6-yard scoring runs and Amari Daniels added a 2-yard TD scamper to make it 21-0 early in the second quarter. Weigman then threw touchdown passes of 15 and 3 yards to extend the lead to 35-0 with 4 ½ minutes remaining before halftime.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.