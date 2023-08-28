Weigman named No. 23 Texas A&M’s starting quarterback for opener against New Mexico

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Conner Weigman has been named No. 23 Texas A&M’s starter for the opener against New Mexico on Saturday night. Coach Jimbo Fisher made the announcement Monday after Weigman and Max Johnson had competed for the job throughout camp. Weigman threw for 896 yards and eight touchdowns without an interception in five games as a freshman last season after Johnson sustained a season-ending injury.

