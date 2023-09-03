Weigman has career-best 5 TDs, No. 23 A&M rolls past New Mexico 52-10 in Petrino’s debut

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Conner Weigman threw for 236 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino’s debut and No. 23 Texas A&M rolled to a 52-10 victory over New Mexico on Saturday night. Coach Jimbo Fisher hired Petrino, a former head coach at Louisville, Arkansas and with the Atlanta Falcons, to try to beef up an offense that struggled last season as the Aggies finished 5-7. Petrino took over play-calling duties from Fisher and the decision looked like a good one in the opener. Weigman and the Aggies were nearly unstoppable in the first half, scoring touchdowns on their first five possessions, with the first four coming through the air.

