Weeks after dismissal in Atlanta, Arthur Smith nearing a deal to join the Steelers, AP sources say

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping Arthur Smith can turn around one of the NFL’s most underachieving offenses. The Steelers are nearing an agreement to make Smith their new offensive coordinator, multiple sources told The Associated Press. The sources spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official. Smith would join a Pittsburgh team that knows it needs to score more points if it wants to compete in the AFC. The Steelers went 10-7 in 2023 despite finishing 28th in scoring.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.