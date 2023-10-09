Weekly state high school football rankings
Minnesota High School Football State Rankings
For Week of Oct. 9, 2023
Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota.
Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points.
|CLASS 6A
1. Eden Prairie (11) 6-0 110
2. Maple Grove 5-1 89
3. Lakeville North 5-1 88
4. Minnetonka 5-1 71
5. Lakeville South 5-1 59
6. (tie) Centennial 5-1 55
6. (tie) Stillwater 5-1 55
8. Rosemount 4-2 30
9. Buffalo 5-1 21
10. Woodbury 4-2 10
Also receiving votes: Anoka 9, Edina 4, Shakopee 2, Eastview 1, Forest Lake 1.
|CLASS 5A
1. Chanhassen (11) 6-0 110
2. Rogers 6-0 98
3. Mankato West 5-1 85
4. Alexandria 6-0 79
5. Sauk Rapids-Rice 6-0 58
6. St. Thomas Academy 5-1 53
7. Andover 5-1 47
8. Brainerd 5-1 37
9. Robbinsdale Armstrong 5-1 19
10. Bloomington Jefferson 5-1 12
Also receiving votes: Moorhead 3, St. Paul Central 2, Owatonna 1, Two Rivers 1.
|CLASS 4A
1. Becker (11) 6-0 110
2. Orono 6-0 99
3. Princeton 6-0 81
4. Totino-Grace 5-1 77
5. Hutchinson 4-2 51
6. Byron 5-1 39
7. Kasson-Mantorville 5-1 36
8. Mound-Westonka 5-1 34
9. Rocori 5-1 21
10. (tie) Detroit Lakes 5-1 20
10. (tie) North Branch 5-1 20
Also receiving votes: Hermantown 10, Chisago Lakes 3, Hill-Murray 2, Minneapolis Henry 2.
|CLASS 3A
1. Stewartville (7) 6-0 106
2. Esko (4) 6-0 103
3. Annandale 6-0 87
4. Litchfield 5-1 68
5. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 5-1 60
6. Dassel-Cokato 5-1 42
7. Minneapolis North 5-1 41
8. Waseca 5-1 38
9. Fairmont 5-1 32
10. Pequot Lakes 5-1 12
Also receiving votes: Rochester Lourdes 8, Rockford 7, Two Harbors 1.
|CLASS 2A
1. Barnesville (7) 6-0 105
2. Caledonia (3) 6-0 99
3. Eden Valley-Watkins 6-0 86
4. Jackson Co. Central 6-0 71
5. St. Agnes (1) 6-0 67
6. Barnum 6-0 46
7. Chatfield 5-1 44
8. Norwood Young America 6-0 39
9. Cannon Falls 5-1 25
10. Osakis 5-1 12
Also receiving votes: Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 4, Moose Lake-Willow River 3, Maple River 2, Upsala/Swanville 2.
|CLASS 1A
1. Minneota (9) 6-0 107
2. Fillmore Central (1) 6-0 98
3. Mahnomen/Waubun (1) 6-0 82
4. BOLD 5-1 69
5. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 6-0 54
6. Ada-Borup/West 5-1 36
7. Mayer Lutheran 5-1 24
8. (tie) Bethlehem Academy 5-1 13
8. (tie) Upsala/Swanville 5-1 13
10. Sleepy Eye United 5-1 9
Also receiving votes: Kenyon-Wanamingo 8, Parkers Prairie 8, Braham 6, Goodhue 5, Lester Prairie 2, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 1.
|NINE-PLAYER
1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (10) 6-0 109
2. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 6-0 96
3. Cherry 6-0 92
4. Nevis 6-0 75
5. Ottertail Central 6-0 61
6. Kingsland 6-0 53
7. Hills-Beaver Creek 6-0 32
8. Leroy-Ostrander 5-1 24
9. Ogilvie 5-1 20
10. Spring Grove 5-1 19
Also receiving votes: Border West 8, Edgerton 8, Stephen-Argyle 5, New Ulm Cathedral 3.
