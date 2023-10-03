Weekly state high school football rankings
Minnesota High School Football State Rankings
For Week of Oct. 1, 2023
Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota.
Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points.
|CLASS 6A
1. Eden Prairie (11) 5-0 110
2. Lakeville South 5-0 99
3. Minnetonka 5-0 88
4. Lakeville North 4-1 74
5. Maple Grove 4-1 68
6. Stillwater 4-1 51
7. Centennial 4-1 38
8. Shakopee 3-2 30
9. Anoka 4-1 23
10. Buffalo 4-1 13
Also receiving votes: Forest Lake 11.
|CLASS 5A
1. Chanhassen (11) 5-0 110
2. Rogers 5-0 97
3. Mankato West 4-1 83
4. Alexandria 5-0 82
5. Sauk Rapids-Rice 5-0 59
6. St. Thomas Academy 4-1 49
7. Andover 4-1 45
8. Brainerd 4-1 35
9. Robbinsdale Cooper 4-1 16
10. Robbinsdale Armstrong 4-1 14
Also receiving votes: Owatonna 12, Bloomington Jefferson 1.
|CLASS 4A
1. Becker (9) 5-0 107
2. Orono (1) 5-0 93
3. Byron 5-0 89
4. Detroit Lakes (1) 5-0 77
5. Totino-Grace 4-1 58
6. Princeton 5-0 53
7. Rocori 4-1 49
8. Hutchinson 3-2 39
9. Mound Westonka 4-1 19
10. Kasson-Mantorville 4-1 12
Also receiving votes: Chisago Lakes 7, Hermantown 4, North Branch 4, Duluth Denfeld 3.
|CLASS 3A
1. Stewartville (6) 5-0 105
2. Esko (5) 5-0 101
3. Fairmont 5-0 87
4. Annandale 4-0 69
5. Litchfield 4-1 57
6. Dassel-Cokato 4-1 46
7. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 4-1 44
8. Minneapolis North 4-1 38
9. Waseca 4-1 35
10. Pequot Lakes 4-1 15
Also receiving votes: Rockford 5, Rochester Lourdes 4.
|CLASS 2A
1. Barnesville (7) 5-0 103
2. Caledonia (3) 5-0 97
3. Chatfield 5-0 87
4. Eden Valley-Watkins 5-0 73
5. Jackson County Central 5-0 64
6. St. Agnes (1) 5-0 58
7. Barnum 5-0 43
8. Norwood Young America 5-0 33
9. Cannon Falls 4-1 19
10. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 5-0 12
Also receiving votes: Osakis 8, Holdingford 4, Moose Lake-Willow River 2, Maple River 1.
|CLASS 1A
1. Minneota (9) 5-0 107
2. Fillmore Central (1) 5-0 97
3. Mahnomen/Waubun (1) 5-0 91
4. BOLD 4-1 52
5. Sleepy Eye United 5-0 36
6. Springfield 4-1 35
7. Ada-Borup-West 4-1 35
8. Parkers Prairie 5-0 31
9. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 5-0 28
10. Lester Prairie 4-1 26
Also receiving votes: Kenyon-Wanamingo 22, Mayer Lutheran 19, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 12, Updsala/Swanville 6, Bethlehem Academy 3, Goodhue 3.
|NINE-PLAYER
1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (10) 5-0 109
2. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 5-0 98
3. Cherry 5-0 90
4. Nevis 5-0 63
5. Ogilvie 5-0 60
6. Ottertail Central 5-0 43
7. Leroy-Ostrander 5-0 41
8. Edgerton 4-0 40
9. Kingsland 5-0 25
10. Spring Grove 5-1 20
Also receiving votes: Hills-Beaver Creek 15, Stephen-Argyle 1.
