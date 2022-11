Weekend Time Schedule

Saturday, Nov. 19 NBA

Toronto at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

New Jersey at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Calgary at Florida, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

No. 2 Ohio St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

No. 3 Michigan vs. Illinois, Noon

No. 4 TCU at Baylor, Noon

No. 5 Tennessee at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

No. 6 LSU vs. UAB, 9 p.m.

No. 7 Southern Cal at No. 16 UCLA, 8 p.m.

No. 8 Alabama vs. Austin Peay, Noon

No. 9 Clemson vs. Miami, 3:30 p.m.

No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

No. 11 Penn St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

No. 13 North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech, 5:30 p.m.

No. 14 Mississippi at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

No. 15 Washington vs. Colorado, 9 p.m.

No. 17 UCF vs. Navy, 11 a.m.

No. 18 Notre Dame vs. Boston College, 2:30 p.m.

No. 19 Kansas St. at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

No. 20 Florida St. vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon

No. 22 Cincinnati at Temple, 4 p.m.

No. 24 Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

No. 25 Oregon St. at Arizona St., 2:15 p.m.

MEN’S TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 21 Dayton vs. Robert Morris, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 3 Texas vs. Marquette, Quarterfinals Game 4 at Nassau, Bahamas, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Louisville vs. Gonzaga, Quarterfinals Game 3 at Nassau, Bahamas, 7:30 p.m.

No. 11 Tennessee vs. Rutgers, Quarterfinals Game 1 at Nassau, Bahamas, Noon

No. 22 Nebraska at Drake, 3 p.m.

Other Events GOLF

DP World Tour – World Tour Championship

PGA – The RSM Classic

LPGA – CME Group Tour Championship

TENNIS

ATP – Nitto ATP Finals, Turin, Italy

WTA – Argentina Open

Sunday, Nov. 20 NBA

New York Knicks at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Washington, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 7 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

Carolina at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Buffalo at Ford Field, Detroit, 1 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 7 p.m.

WORLD CUP SOCCER First Round

Qatar vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m.

MEN’S TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 1 North Carolina vs. James Madison, Noon

No. 2 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Kentucky at Spokane, Wash., 7:30 p.m.

No. 3 Houston at Oregon, 9:30 p.m.

No. 5 Baylor vs. UCLA, 5:30 p.m.

No. 12 Indiana vs. Miami (Ohio) at Indianapolis, 5:30 p.m.

No. 16 Virginia vs. No. 19 Illinois, 3 p.m.

No. 20 Michigan vs. Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

No. 25 UConn vs. Delaware St., 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 1 South Carolina at No. 2 Stanford, 3 p.m.

No. 4 Iowa vs. Belmont, 3 p.m.

No. 5 UConn vs. No. 10 NC State, 1 p.m.

No. 7 Iowa St. vs. Columbia, Noon

No. 8 Ohio St. vs. McNeese St., 1 p.m.

No. 9 Notre Dame vs. Ball St., 4 p.m.

No. 12 Indiana vs. Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.

No. 13 North Carolina at James Madison, 2 p.m.

No. 15 LSU vs. Northwestern St., 3 p.m.

No. 16 Oklahoma vs. Texas-Arlington at Fort Worth, Texas, 4:30 p.m.

No. 17 Baylor vs. No. 19 Maryland, 3 p.m.

No. 18 Arizona vs. Long Beach St., 4 p.m.

No. 20 Creighton at N. Iowa, 3 p.m.

No. 23 Michigan at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

No. 24 Villanova at Temple, 5 p.m.

Other Events GOLF

DP World Tour – World Tour Championship

PGA – The RSM Classic

LPGA – CME Group Tour Championship

TENNIS

ATP – Nitto ATP Finals, Turin, Italy

WTA – Argentina Open

AUTO RACING

Formula 1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.