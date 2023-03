Weekend Time Schedule

Saturday, March 11 WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC

Czech Republic vs. Japan, at Tokyo, 5 a.m.

Netherlands vs. Taiwan, at Taichung, Taiwan, 6 a.m.

Nicaragua vs. Puerto Rico, at Miami, 12 p.m.

Colombia vs. Mexico, at Phoenix, 2:30 p.m.

Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela, at Miami, 7 p.m.

Britain vs. United States, at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Czech Republic vs. South Korea, at Tokyo, 10 p.m.

Taiwan vs. Cuba, at Taichung, Taiwan, 11 p.m.

NBA

New York at L.A Clippers, 4 p.m.

Utah at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Boston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

MLS

Atlanta at Charlotte FC, 12 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

TOP 25 COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 1 Houston vs. Cincinnati, American Athletic Confernce Tournament, 2 p.m.

No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 8 Arizona, Pac 12 Conference Tournament, 10:30 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 7 Texas, Big 12 Conference Tournament, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 25 Missouri, SEC Tournament, 1 p.m.

No. 5 Purdue vs. Ohio St., Big Ten Conference Tournament, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Marquette vs. No. 15 Xavier, Big East Conference Tournament, 6:30 p.m.

No. 13 Virginia vs. No. 21 Duke, ACC Tournament, 8:30 p.m.

No. 18 Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt, SEC Tournament, 1 p.m.

No. 19 Indiana vs. Penn St., Big 10 Conference Tournament, 3:30 p.m.

No. 20 San Diego St. vs. Utah St., Mountain West Conference Tournament, 6 p.m.

TOP 25 COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 14 Oklahoma vs. Iowa St., Big 12 Conference Tournament, 2:30 p.m.

No. 15 Texas vs. Oklahoma St., Big 12 Conference Tournament, noon

No. 25 Middle Tennessee vs. W. Kentucky, Conference USA Tournament, 5:30 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS GOLF

DP World Tour – The Magical Kenya Open, Nairobi, Kenya.

PGA Tour, The PLAYERS Championship, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA – BNP Paribas Open, Calif.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Xfinity Series, United Rentals 200, Phoenix

NHRA – Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla.

Sunday, March 12 WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC

Japan vs. Australia, at Tokyo, 6 a.m.

Netherlands vs. Italy, at Taichung, Taiwan, 7 a.m.

Nicaragua vs. Israel, at Miami, 12 p.m.

Britain vs. Canada, at Phoenix, 3 p.m.

Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico, at Miami, 7 p.m.

Mexico vs. United States, at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Australia vs. Czech Republic, at Tokyo, 11 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Denver, 3:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

New York at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

MLS

New England at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

TOP 25 COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 1 Houston/Cincinnati winner vs. Memphis/Tulane winner, American Athletic Conference, 3:15 p.m.

No. 4 Alabama/No. 23 Missouri winner vs. No. 18 Texas A&M/Vanderbilt winner, SEC Tournament, 1 p.m.

No. 5 Purdue/Ohio St. winner vs. No. 19 Indiana/Penn St. winner, Big Ten Conference Tournament, 1 p.m.

TOP 25 COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 14 Oklahoma/Iowa St. winner vs. No. 15 Texas/Oklahoma St. winner, Big 12 Conference Tournament, 2 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS GOLF

DP World Tour – The Magical Kenya Open, Nairobi, Kenya.

PGA Tour, The PLAYERS Championship, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

TENNIS

WTA – Abierto GNP Seguros, Mexico

WTA — ATX Open, Texas

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series, United Rentals Work United 500, Phoenix

NHRA – Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla.

