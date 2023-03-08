Wednesday’s Time Schedule

All Time Eastern
Wednesday, Mar. 8
World Baseball Classic

Panama vs. Taiwan, at Taichung Intercontinental Stadium, Taiwan, 6 a.m.

Australia vs. South Korea, at Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, 10 p.m.

Panama vs. Netherlands, at Taichung Intercontinental Stadium, Taiwan, 11 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

NHL

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

