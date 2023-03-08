Wednesday’s Time Schedule
|All Time Eastern
|Wednesday, Mar. 8
|World Baseball Classic
Panama vs. Taiwan, at Taichung Intercontinental Stadium, Taiwan, 6 a.m.
Australia vs. South Korea, at Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, 10 p.m.
Panama vs. Netherlands, at Taichung Intercontinental Stadium, Taiwan, 11 p.m.
|NBA
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
|NHL
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
