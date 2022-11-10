Wednesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
MSHSL State Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Class 4A=
East Ridge def. Stillwater, 19-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-20
Lakeville North def. Centennial, 25-19, 23-25, 25-12, 25-20
Rogers def. Chaska, 14-25, 25-19, 26-24, 26-24
Wayzata def. Burnsville, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18
Class 3A=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Monticello, 23-25, 28-26, 30-32, 28-26, 15-10
Grand Rapids def. Mahtomedi, 25-16, 25-17, 25-19
Kasson-Mantorville def. Detroit Lakes, 21-25, 25-21, 25-11, 19-25, 15-13
Marshall def. DeLaSalle, 25-10, 25-4, 25-4
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..