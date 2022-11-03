Wednesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
MSHSL Sectional Playoffs=
Class AAAA=
Section 2=
Championship=
Chaska def. Minnetonka, 25-12, 25-10, 25-20
Section 5=
Championship=
Wayzata def. Champlin Park, 28-26, 24-26, 25-23, 25-20
Class AAA=
Section 5=
Championship=
Monticello def. Big Lake, 25-20, 25-19, 25-13
Section 7=
Semifinal=
Cloquet def. Hermantown, 25-21, 19-25, 25-18, 25-13
Grand Rapids def. North Branch, 25-13, 25-18, 29-31, 25-21
Class AA=
Section 7=
Semifinal=
Esko def. Greenway
Rush City def. International Falls, 25-11, 25-9, 25-19
Section 8=
Semifinal=
Barnesville def. Hawley, 26-24, 25-17, 20-25, 25-11
East Grand Forks def. Roseau, 25-22, 25-21, 26-24
Class A=
Section 7=
Semifinal=
Ely def. South Ridge, 25-18, 25-15, 25-15
Floodwood def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-18
