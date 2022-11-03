Wednesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

MSHSL Sectional Playoffs=

Class AAAA=

Section 2=

Championship=

Chaska def. Minnetonka, 25-12, 25-10, 25-20

Section 5=

Championship=

Wayzata def. Champlin Park, 28-26, 24-26, 25-23, 25-20

Class AAA=

Section 5=

Championship=

Monticello def. Big Lake, 25-20, 25-19, 25-13

Section 7=

Semifinal=

Cloquet def. Hermantown, 25-21, 19-25, 25-18, 25-13

Grand Rapids def. North Branch, 25-13, 25-18, 29-31, 25-21

Class AA=

Section 7=

Semifinal=

Esko def. Greenway

Rush City def. International Falls, 25-11, 25-9, 25-19

Section 8=

Semifinal=

Barnesville def. Hawley, 26-24, 25-17, 20-25, 25-11

East Grand Forks def. Roseau, 25-22, 25-21, 26-24

Class A=

Section 7=

Semifinal=

Ely def. South Ridge, 25-18, 25-15, 25-15

Floodwood def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-18

