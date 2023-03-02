Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Hill-Murray 77, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 58
Minnetonka 89, Totino-Grace 80
New Life Academy 92, St. Croix Prep 5
Robbinsdale Cooper 83, Bloomington Kennedy 82
St. Cloud Cathedral 64, Providence Academy 53
St. Francis 73, Becker 62
St. Paul Highland Park 81, St. Paul Harding 43
Stillwater 84, Park (Cottage Grove) 73
Ubah Medical Academy def. Exploration, forfeit
Winona 51, Northfield 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Pine River-Backus vs. Kelliher/Northome, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..