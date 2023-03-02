Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class AAAA=
Section 1=
Quarterfinal=
Farmington 58, Rochester Century 46
Lakeville North 70, Northfield 41
Lakeville South 74, Owatonna 30
Rochester Mayo 79, Rochester John Marshall 55
Section 2=
Quarterfinal=
Chaska 67, Waconia 42
Eden Prairie 68, Edina 37
Minnetonka 71, Chanhassen 49
Prior Lake 41, Shakopee 35
Section 3=
Quarterfinal=
Burnsville 75, Bloomington Jefferson 73
Eagan 57, Park (Cottage Grove) 36
Eastview 49, Hastings 42
Rosemount 84, Apple Valley 10
Section 4=
Quarterfinal=
Cretin-Derham Hall 60, Tartan 53
Stillwater 57, Woodbury 24
White Bear Lake 70, St. Paul Central 18
Section 6=
Quarterfinal=
Hopkins 106, Minneapolis Washburn 17
Robbinsdale Armstrong 54, Minneapolis Southwest 45
Robbinsdale Cooper 80, St. Louis Park 41
Wayzata 66, Minneapolis South 16
Section 7=
Quarterfinal=
Andover 54, Cambridge-Isanti 41
Anoka 79, Duluth East 61
Blaine 59, Forest Lake 30
Centennial 59, Coon Rapids 27
Class AAA=
Section 1=
Quarterfinal=
Austin 77, Kasson-Mantorville 59
Byron 73, Winona 62
Red Wing 81, Albert Lea 39
Stewartville 72, Faribault 26
Section 3=
Quarterfinal=
DeLaSalle 78, St. Paul Highland Park 29
South St. Paul 41, Two Rivers 36
St. Paul Como Park 61, Simley 38
Visitation 93, St. Paul Harding 22
Section 4=
Quarterfinal=
North St. Paul 71, St. Anthony 62
Totino-Grace 63, Fridley 61
Section 6=
Quarterfinal=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 67, Bloomington Kennedy 39
Delano 50, Mound Westonka 43
Holy Angels 71, Richfield 29
Hutchinson 66, Orono 62
Class A=
Section 7=
Second Round=
Bigfork 65, Cook County 21
Cherry 66, North Woods 46
Chisholm 84, Carlton 38
Ely 101, Silver Bay 32
Floodwood 50, Deer River 38
Mountain Iron-Buhl 95, Littlefork-Big Falls 15
South Ridge 78, Hill City/Northland 35
