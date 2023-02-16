Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blaine 68, Spring Lake Park 48
Centennial 72, Anoka 61
Champlin Park 44, Park Center 42
Elk River 55, Andover 53
Hastings 60, South St. Paul 23
Hill-Murray 52, Simley 29
Holy Angels 85, Orono 82
Hopkins 82, Minnetonka 59
Mahtomedi 73, Tartan 37
Maple Grove 89, Coon Rapids 41
Richfield 56, St. Paul Central 18
Robbinsdale Armstrong 62, Osseo 36
Rogers 74, Totino-Grace 51
Spring Grove 60, Mabel-Canton 22
Two Rivers 68, North St. Paul 65
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hiawatha Collegiate vs. St. Paul Harding, ccd.
St. Paul Harding vs. St. Paul Highland Park, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..