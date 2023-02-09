Wednesday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Minnehaha Academy 2, St. Paul Academy 0
Visitation 5, Prairie Centre 0
Class AA=
Section 1=
Quarterfinal=
Lakeville North 14, Rochester Mayo 0
Northfield 5, Farmington 1
Owatonna 8, Rochester Century 2
Section 3=
Quarterfinal=
Apple Valley 4, Hastings 1
Cretin-Derham Hall 8, Park (Cottage Grove) 2
Eastview 2, Metro-South 1
Rosemount 2, Eagan 0
Class A=
Section 1=
Quarterfinal=
Winona 4, Austin 1
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..