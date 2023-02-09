Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carney-Nadeau, Mich. 45, Florence 42
Kenosha Christian Life 60, Saint Francis 56
Living Word Lutheran 71, Messmer 33
New Lisbon 57, Coulee Region Christian 26
Prairie du Chien 50, Platteville 39
Prairie du Chien 68, Black Hawk 26
Prairie du Chien 69, Dodgeville 53
Wausaukee 59, Stockbridge 14
___
