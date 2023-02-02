Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover 83, Maple Grove 69
Blaine 97, Anoka 84
Breck 84, St. Paul Academy 61
Brooklyn Center 85, Holy Angels 81
Champlin Park 75, Centennial 64
Elk River 52, Osseo 36
Minneapolis South 75, Minneapolis Roosevelt 40
Park Center 88, Spring Lake Park 69
Rogers 62, Robbinsdale Armstrong 43
St. Paul Como Park 83, Washington Tech 50
St. Paul Johnson 81, St. Paul Humboldt 49
Totino-Grace 96, Coon Rapids 45
Venture Academy 73, Exploration 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
