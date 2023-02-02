Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover 83, Maple Grove 69

Blaine 97, Anoka 84

Breck 84, St. Paul Academy 61

Brooklyn Center 85, Holy Angels 81

Champlin Park 75, Centennial 64

Elk River 52, Osseo 36

Minneapolis South 75, Minneapolis Roosevelt 40

Park Center 88, Spring Lake Park 69

Rogers 62, Robbinsdale Armstrong 43

St. Paul Como Park 83, Washington Tech 50

St. Paul Johnson 81, St. Paul Humboldt 49

Totino-Grace 96, Coon Rapids 45

Venture Academy 73, Exploration 45

