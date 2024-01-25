Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AFSA 45, Hmong Academy 30

Cretin-Derham Hall 67, Forest Lake 58

Eagle Ridge 56, Cristo Rey Jesuit 41

East Ridge 80, Roseville 61

Metro 76, Higher 75

Minneapolis North 73, Minneapolis Edison 58

Minneapolis South 84, Minneapolis Henry 60

Minneapolis Southwest 95, Minneapolis Roosevelt 50

Park (Cottage Grove) 67, Mounds View 54

St. Croix Lutheran 59, Fridley 57

Stillwater 73, Woodbury 54

White Bear Lake 78, Irondale 63

