Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AFSA 45, Hmong Academy 30
Cretin-Derham Hall 67, Forest Lake 58
Eagle Ridge 56, Cristo Rey Jesuit 41
East Ridge 80, Roseville 61
Metro 76, Higher 75
Minneapolis North 73, Minneapolis Edison 58
Minneapolis South 84, Minneapolis Henry 60
Minneapolis Southwest 95, Minneapolis Roosevelt 50
Park (Cottage Grove) 67, Mounds View 54
St. Croix Lutheran 59, Fridley 57
Stillwater 73, Woodbury 54
White Bear Lake 78, Irondale 63
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..