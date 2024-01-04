Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chanhassen 89, Eden Prairie 59

Cherry 93, Carlton-Wrenshall 44

Hastings 73, Simley 42

Higher 101, Community of Peace 63

Hopkins 102, South St. Paul 75

Minneapolis North 88, Holy Family Catholic 68

Minneapolis South 82, Minneapolis Roosevelt 44

Minneapolis Washburn 75, Minneapolis Southwest 60

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 64, Rockford 52

St. Agnes 74, Nova 33

St. Croix Lutheran 51, Maranatha 50

Stillwater 59, East Ridge 57

Tartan 64, Mahtomedi 45

Two Rivers 84, North St Paul 66

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..