Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chanhassen 89, Eden Prairie 59
Cherry 93, Carlton-Wrenshall 44
Hastings 73, Simley 42
Higher 101, Community of Peace 63
Hopkins 102, South St. Paul 75
Minneapolis North 88, Holy Family Catholic 68
Minneapolis South 82, Minneapolis Roosevelt 44
Minneapolis Washburn 75, Minneapolis Southwest 60
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 64, Rockford 52
St. Agnes 74, Nova 33
St. Croix Lutheran 51, Maranatha 50
Stillwater 59, East Ridge 57
Tartan 64, Mahtomedi 45
Two Rivers 84, North St Paul 66
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..