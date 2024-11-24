Weber State rallies in fourth quarter to defeat Cal Poly 28-17

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Richie Munoz threw for a touchdown, David Godley ran for another — both in the fourth quarter — and Weber State rallied to defeat Cal Poly 28-17. Held to four field goals by Kyle Thompson through three quarters, the Wildcats trailed 17-12 early in the final period. Munoz then threw 17 yards to Jacob Sharp to go ahead 18-17. The two-point conversion try failed. Five minutes later, Godley’s 25-yard run made it 25-17 and Thompson added his fifth field goal for the final score. Munoz threw for 191 yards and Adrian Cormier had 138 yards rushing for the Wildcats.

