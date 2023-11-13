Weber State rallies in 2nd half to upset No. 23 Saint Mary’s

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Dillon Jones scored a career-high 29 points and had 10 rebounds, and Weber State rallied from 14 down in the second half to stun No. 23 Saint Mary’s 61-57 on Sunday night. Jones, a unanimous preseason pick to be MVP in the Big Sky, had nine points as part of a 23-4 run midway through the second half that erased a 49-35 deficit and put the Wildcats (2-0) ahead to stay after they trailed the entire first half. Aidan Mahaney and Harry Wessels each scored 11 points to pace the Gaels (2-1).

