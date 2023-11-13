Weber State rallies in 2nd half to upset No. 23 Saint Mary’s

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN The Associated Press
Weber State guard Steven Verplancken, right, shoots next to Saint Mary's guard Aidan Mahaney during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Moraga, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez]

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Dillon Jones scored a career-high 29 points and had 10 rebounds, and Weber State rallied from 14 down in the second half to stun No. 23 Saint Mary’s 61-57 on Sunday night. Jones, a unanimous preseason pick to be MVP in the Big Sky, had nine points as part of a 23-4 run midway through the second half that erased a 49-35 deficit and put the Wildcats (2-0) ahead to stay after they trailed the entire first half. Aidan Mahaney and Harry Wessels each scored 11 points to pace the Gaels (2-1).

