Weber State opens Big Sky play with 43-16 victory over Portland State behind Bankston’s 2 TD runs

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Damon Bankston ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns, and Weber State scored 24 points in the fourth quarter and rolled past Portland State 43-16 in the Big Sky Conference opener for both teams. Bankston bullied into the endzone on a 1-yard run late in the second quarter to give Weber State (1-1) a 16-10 halftime lead. The Vikings pulled within 29-16 with 5:38 remaining, but Bankston broke loose for a 75-yard score on the Wildcats’ next play from scrimmage. Dante Chachere completed 10 of 22 passes for 61 yards for Portland State (0-2).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.