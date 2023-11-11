Weber State knocks off FCS No. 4 Idaho 31-29

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Adrian Cormier put Weber State on top for good with a 13-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter and the Wildcats knocked off FCS No. 4 Idaho 31-29. Cormier’s go-ahead score came in the final minute of the period. Idaho (7-3, 5-2 Big Sky Conference) had evened the score at 21-all at the 6:03 mark on Nick Romano’s 4-yard touchdown run and Giovani McCoy’s two-point conversion run. Ricardo Chavez kicked field goals covering 32 and 53 yards and Romano added a 1-yard touchdown run to give Idaho a 13-7 lead with 2:35 left in the second quarter. Weber State (5-5, 3-4) used Kris Jackson’s second short touchdown run of the quarter to take a 14-13 lead into halftime.

