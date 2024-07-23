Webb Simpson named Keegan Bradley’s vice captain for the 2025 US Ryder Cup team

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — U.S. captain Keegan Bradley has selected Webb Simpson as his first vice captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup. Simpson won the 2012 U.S. Open and is a seven-time winner on the PGA Tour. The 38-year-old North Carolinan competed in the Ryder Cup in 2012, 2014 and 2018 and has played in the Presidents Cup three times. Bradley said Simpson is someone he has long admired and respected as a competitor and friend. The Ryder Cup will be played Sept. 26-28, 2025, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York. Europe has won 10 of the last 14 competitions.

