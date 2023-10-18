Webb scores 4 rushing TDs, South Alabama hands Southern Miss its worst-ever conference loss 55-3

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — La’Damian Webb had 20 carries 102 yards and had four of South Alabama’s seven rushing touchdowns to help the Jaguars beat Southern Miss 55-3. South Alabama set program records for margin of victory over a Division I team and first downs in a game for the second consecutive week. The Jaguars, who had 32 first downs in their 55-7 win over Louisiana-Monroe last week, had 34 first downs against Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles, who haven’t scored an offensive touchdown in back-to-back games, suffered their worst conference loss in program history and extended their skid to six in a row.

