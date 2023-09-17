Webb rushes for 151 yards, 2 TDs as South Alabama stuns Oklahoma State 33-7

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — La’Damian Webb ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns, and South Alabama stunned Oklahoma State 33-7 for its second-ever win over a Power Five opponent. Caullin Lacy added five catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns for South Alabama. The Sun Belt Conference program entered the night with a 1-14 all-time record against Power Five opponents. Oklahoma State hadn’t lost a non-conference game since falling at home against Central Michigan in 2016. It was just the Cowboys’ third non-conference home loss since Mike Gundy became head coach in 2005.

