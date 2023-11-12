Webb runs for 163 yards and a TD as South Alabama beats Arkansas State 21-13

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — La’Damian Webb ran for 163 yards and a touchdown, Carter Bradley threw two TD passes and South Alabama beat Arkansas State 21-14. Carter was 19-of-25 passing for 140 yards. Dominic Zvada kicked a 36-yard field goal to give Arkansas State a 3-0 lead with 9:18 left in the first quarter but Webb ripped off a 60-yard run to set up his 13-yard touchdown less than 2 minutes later and the Jaguars led the rest of the way. Jaylen Raynor 15-of-28 passing for 186 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown to Jeff Foreman with 3:36 to play, and an interception Arkansas State.

