Webb helps lead California Baptist women to WAC title, first NCAA Tournament appearance

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chloe Webb scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead California Baptist to a 75-74 win on Saturday in the WAC Tournament championship game with the Lancers advancing to their first NCAA Tournament. The Lancers won the conference tournament in 2021 but were ineligible for the NCAAs because they were in a transition period to Division I. CBU trailed by seven with just under five minutes to go then scored the next 12 points with Nae Nae Calhoun tying it with a 3-pointer and Nhug Bosch Duran hitting a baseline 3 out of transition for the Lancers’ first lead. Anaiyah Tu’ua found Kinsley Barrington underneath to complete the run.

