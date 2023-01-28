Weatherspoon leads No. 21 FAU over Western Kentucky 70-63

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Weatherspoon scored 14 points and No. 21 Florida Atlantic defeated Western Kentucky 70-63 to remain undefeated at home. The victory extended FAU’s winning streak to a program-record 20 games, which is now the nation’s longest. The Owls’ 21 victories on the season ties their Division I record set in 2010-11. Western Kentucky has lost five straight. Alijah Martin scored eight while grabbing seven rebounds for the Owls. Jordan Rawls led all scorers with 17 for W. Kentucky. Dayvion McKnight and Emmanuel Akot each had 16.

