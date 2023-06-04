Weather postpones TCU-Arkansas regional game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The NCAA tournament baseball game between TCU and Arkansas scheduled for Saturday night was moved to Sunday at a time to be announced. Thunderstorms delayed the elimination game between Arizona and Santa Clara that was scheduled for a 2 p.m. start. As of 8 p.m. Central Daylight Time, the Arizona-Santa Clara game was still in a weather delay that made the possibility of playing the second game impossible.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.