Weather and leaky roof delay SEC’s No. 4 LSU-Georgia game

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Here’s something different — the Southeastern Conference quarterfinal between No. 4 LSU and Georgia was delayed by severe weather and a leaky roof at the arena. Players spotted water on the court after a timeout with 4:23 left in the first half and LSU ahead 42-32. Both coaches were alerted by officials that water was dripping onto the floor as severe storms passed over the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Officials sent the teams to their locker rooms to wait out the weather, which lasted approximately 45 minutes. The teams were give 10 minutes to warm up before play resumed.

