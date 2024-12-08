Weather affects World Cup bobsled, luge races in Austria and Germany

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Weather shortened or canceled World Cup bobsled and luge races in Europe. Germany swept the podium spots in the first women’s bobsled World Cup race of the season, with the team of Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi getting the victory. In the four-man event, which was shortened to one heat because of weather, Germany’s Francesco Friedrich drove to the win. Austria swept the medals in a men’s World Cup race on its home track in Igls, with Nico Gleirscher winning, Jonas Mueller second and David Gleirscher third.

