Weary but still hungry, LAFC hopes to end the longest season in MLS history with another Cup title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The most grueling season in Major League Soccer history is almost over for Los Angeles FC. And there’s still a chance to end it with a trophy. LAFC hosts the Houston Dynamo on Saturday in the Western Conference final. The game will be its 52nd match of 2023 across all competitions. No MLS team has ever played more matches in a calendar year than coach Steve Cherundolo’s squad, which earned that dubious honor by winning the Supporters’ Shield and its first MLS Cup title last year and then having moderate success in the various in-season tournaments for which it qualified.

