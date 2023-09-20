Wearing No. 21 just like dad, safety Shilo Sanders leads Colorado’s defense into game at Oregon

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Safety Shilo Sanders is leading the Colorado defense and may just be leading the ranking among his siblings. The ranking is a playful thing between Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his five children. Shilo Sanders had an 80-yard interception return for a score over the weekend. That play motivated his proud father to sprint down the field to celebrate. Shilo Sanders may not always garner as many headlines as his quarterback brother, Shedeur, but he’s a valuable part of the 19th-ranked Buffaloes. Colorado plays at No. 10 Oregon this weekend.

