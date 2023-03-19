Weah to miss US Nations League matches; Mihailovic added

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Weah will miss the United States’ CONCACAF Nations League matches against Grenada and El Salvador after getting hurt while playing for Lille. The 23-year-old was injured in Lille’s Ligue 1 match against Toulouse on Saturday. The U.S. Soccer Federation says Weah had entered concussion protocol. He was replaced on the roster by Djordje Mihailovic of the Dutch club AZ Alkmaar. The 24-year-old forward has six international appearances and will join the U.S. team on Monday.

