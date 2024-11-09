Weah scores for Juventus in Turin derby win and Leao nets 2 in AC Milan draw at Cagliari

ROME (AP) — Timothy Weah’s first-half goal for Juventus in a 2-0 derby win over Torino marked the United States international’s third goal in four Serie A matches. Kenan Yildiz sealed it for Juventus late in the second half. Rafael Leao scored twice and helped to set up a third in a 3-3 draw for AC Milan at Cagliari. But Milan struggled at relegation-threatened Cagliari just four days after a win at Real Madrid in the Champions League. Parma came back from a goal down for a 2-1 win at last-placed Venezia. Relegation-threatened Lecce fired Luca Gotti following a 1-1 draw with Empoli on Friday.

