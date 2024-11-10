Weah on US roster for CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal vs. Jamaica but suspended for first leg

CHICAGO (AP) — Winger Tim Weah was picked for the U.S. roster for the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals against Jamaica but must sit out coach Mauricio Pochettino’s first competitive match while completing a suspension for his red card in the Copa America loss to Panama. Weah was given a two-game suspension for punching defender Roderick Miller on the back of the head in June. The 2-1 defeat contributed to the Americans’ first-round elimination, which led the U.S. Soccer Federation to replace Gregg Berhalter with Pochettino. The U.S. plays at Kingston, Jamaica, on Thursday night in the opener of the total-goals series, then hosts the Reggae Boyz on Nov. 18 at St. Louis.

