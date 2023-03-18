Weah injured as Lille beats Toulouse 2-0 in French league

PARIS (AP) — American winger Tim Weah has been stretchered off the field in a neck brace as Lille won 2-0 at Toulouse in the French league. Weah got injured deep in stoppage time after a collision with Toulouse midfielder Vincent Serra. Alexsandro Ribeiro broke the deadlock six minutes from time as Lille moved up to fifth place. It was unclear whether Weah would be able to rejoin the national squad during the international break later this month although Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier said on the Lille website that his teammate is “fine” and was able to celebrate the win.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.