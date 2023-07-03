‘We persevered’: Spiritual home of Black cricket in Zimbabwe finally gets international recognition

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Bill Flower realized 30 years ago that cricket wouldn’t survive in Zimbabwe unless it reached out to the country’s Black majority and found a place in their hearts. Part of his plan finally came together two weeks ago when a cricket club set in one of the country’s oldest Black townships hosted an international game for the first time. Takashinga Cricket Club is the spiritual home of Black cricket in Zimbabwe. It has produced many Zimbabwe players but the transformation was complete when it hosted the West Indies-United States World Cup qualifying game and brought international cricket to new and old fans in the Highfield township. The landmark match saw Takashinga live up to its name, which means “We persevered” in the Shona language.

