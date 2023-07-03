‘We persevered’: Spiritual home of Black cricket in Zimbabwe finally gets international recognition

By ENOCK MUCHINJO The Associated Press
Members of the US cricket team greet young boys at Takashinga Cricket. Club in Highfields in this Sunday, June, 18, 2023 photo. Takashinga Cricket Club, set in one of the country's oldest Black townships, hosted an international game for the first time. The spiritual home of Black cricket in Zimbabwe, where the players looked after the pitch and planted the grass themselves in its early days, became a fully-fledged international venue when West Indies beat the United States in a Cricket World Cup qualifying game on June 18. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi]

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Bill Flower realized 30 years ago that cricket wouldn’t survive in Zimbabwe unless it reached out to the country’s Black majority and found a place in their hearts. Part of his plan finally came together two weeks ago when a cricket club set in one of the country’s oldest Black townships hosted an international game for the first time. Takashinga Cricket Club is the spiritual home of Black cricket in Zimbabwe. It has produced many Zimbabwe players but the transformation was complete when it hosted the West Indies-United States World Cup qualifying game and brought international cricket to new and old fans in the Highfield township. The landmark match saw Takashinga live up to its name, which means “We persevered” in the Shona language.

