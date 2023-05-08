‘We keep going from here’: Murray wins 1st title since 2019

PARIS (AP) — Andy Murray has won his first title since 2019 by beating Tommy Paul in the final of an ATP Challenger event in southern France. Murray claimed his first title since winning in Antwerp back in 2019. His previous title on clay was the 2016 Rome Masters. Murray climbed to No. 42 in the ATP rankings ahead of the French Open, which starts on May 28 at Roland Garros stadium.

